Party with Questlove at Taste Talks

If you haven’t heard by now, Questlove is curating Taste Talks Brooklyn (September 11-13); if you have, we’re sure you’re curious about where to find him at the fest. Lucky for you, we’ve got the lowdown. Check out the events below, and don’t forget to buy your tickets & all-access passes before they sell out!

QUESTLOVE & DOMINIQUE ANSEL’S SWEET THINKING: A DESSERT PARTY

Friday, Sept 11 | McCarren Hotel & Pool, Williamsburg

Join Questlove and Dominique Ansel on the opening night of Taste Talks at an exclusive roof-top party at the McCarren Hotel & Pool. Expect an original DJ set by Questlove and seven extraordinary desserts by the master of pastry himself — with a selection of fine wines to match!

QUESTLOVE DJ SET AT THE ALL-STAR BBQ

Sunday, Sept 13 | 50 Kent Avenue, Williamsburg

Party with Questlove as he spins at the Taste Talks All-Star BBQ! This is a sampling feast that brings together world-renowned chefs making signature dishes outdoors. Expect to mix and mingle with top chefs and their artist/actor/musician collaborators—like George Takei, Alex Stupak, Heems, Chef Roblé, Matty Matheson and 20+ more—while dining on their brilliant, delicious BBQ creations!

