Sponsored: The Grand Slams Are Making Breakfast Fun

If you’re anything like us, you have some serious love for breakfast. Of course, there are some obvious reasons—you know, the ones our mom would give: it’s the most important meal of the day, it kick-starts your metabolism and gives you enough energy to make it through the day (or at least to lunch)…and so on.

But. Also. It contains what are arguably the best basic components of all three meals. Components that can, and should, be eaten at all times of the day. (Like, who doesn’t love a good dinner omelet? Or a midnight bacon snack? We’re not the only ones, right?) To be honest, this—much more than its other virtues—is where our true breakfast appreciation has its roots.

And just when we thought breakfast couldn’t get any more interesting, we met The Grand Slams. Originating from the iconic Denny’s breakfast, they’re a ragtag crew of characters made up of Pancake, Bacon, Egg, and Sausage—all the essential parts of a Grand Slam. Best of all, these guys have personality. A lot of it. Don’t believe us? Check them out for yourself in the video below!

Want to see more of The Grand Slams? You can meet the characters and follow them as they have all kinds of adventures, from bacon-centric conspiracy theories to fanatical fitness fails, right here. Then (since you’re probably craving a nice hearty breakfast at this point), head on over to Denny’s to enjoy the real thing!

This post is sponsored by Denny’s, but most definitely concerns our own opinions. Especially those regarding breakfast foods.