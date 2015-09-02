Taste Talks Announces All-Star BBQ Menu

Celebrate a day of discovery and indulgence at the Taste Talks All-Star BBQ, a sampling feast that brings together world-renowned chefs making signature dishes outdoors at 50 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg on Sunday, September 13. Expect to mix and mingle with top chefs and their artist/actor/musician chef-collaborators while dining on their brilliant, delicious BBQ creations!



Oh, and did we mention curator Questlove will be spinning live with an original DJ set?

Check out the lineup and menu below, and grab a ticket today! Like last year, these tickets won’t last long.

ALL-STAR BBQ MENU

Matty Matheson (Parts & Labour) // Dan Santoro & Bert Krak (Smith Street Tattoo)

RAW LAMB LARD & BBQ YUZU CABBAGE | With fish sauce, brown butter, mint, and thai basil

Allison & Matt Robicelli (Robicelli’s Bakery) // George Takei & Telly Leung (Allegiance A New Musical)

FUJI APPLE PIE | With miso caramel and vanilla bean tofu cream

Ben Conniff (Luke’s Lobster) // Matt Timms (The Takedowns)

CHILI-BUTTER LOBSTER TAILS | With grilled cabbage and corn slaw

Laura O’Neill & Ben Van Leeuwen (Van Leeuwen Ice Cream) // Sharon Van Etten (Musician)

TRIPLE PEANUT | Peanut butter ice cream with a peanut butter swirl and crunchy peanut brittle

BUTTERMILK JAM | Buttermilk ice cream swirled with house made raspberry jam

Alex Stupak (Empellón) // Damian Higgins AKA Dieselboy (DJ/Producer)

LA HAMBURGUESA CAMPEÓNA | Grilled shortrib patty on a potato roll, tex mex style queso, red pepper-chorizo relish, crispy gaufrettes, smoked mayonnaiseDaniel Eddy (Rebelle)

GRILLED DUCK SAUSAGE | With plum jam

Justin Smillie (Upland) // Heems (Musician)

GRILLED VEAL RIBS | With charred cherry tomato salsa

Russell Jackson (SubCulture Dining) // Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black)

GRILLED MUSSELS | with Korean gujoung pork fat butter and fermented cornbread peptia crumble

Rob Newton (Wilma Jean, Nightingale 9, Wilma Jean, Smith Canteen) // Lee Gregory & Joe Sparatta(Southbound)

GRILLED PORK SHOULDER | With rice noodles, Virginia peanuts, cucumbers and herbs

Michael Psilakis (MP Taverna, Kefi, Fishtag) // Jarobi White (Musician; Eats, Rhymes & Life)

PULLED LAMB SLIDERS

Pierre Thiam (Pierre Thiam Catering) // Island Creek Oysters

GRILLED OYSTERS I With Spicy Smoked Crayfish Mignonette and Cassava Leaves with Peanuts

Roblé Ali (Roblé & Co. & Streets BK)

PERI-PERI WINGS | With Thai Duck Salad

Shannon Shaffer (Design Cuisine) // Lauren Wagner (Street Art Throwdown) & Jenna Morello (Street Artist)

KOREAN BBQ BEEF BRISKET | Asian pear and fennel slaw, wasabi pearls, puffed rice cracker

Hugue DuFour (M. Wells) // Mark Hegedus (Blue Point Brewing)

DEEP SEA RED CRAB