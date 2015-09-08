Our Top 5 Picks for Taste Talks this Weekend

With Taste Talks just a few days away, we’re bringing you a roundup of our top 5 favorite picks for the festival! Taste Talks Brooklyn 2015, curated by Questlove, is unlike any Taste Talks we’ve ever brought you — and we can’t wait to see you there.

If you want in, there’s still time to grab tickets today!

TOP 5 PICKS FOR TASTE TALKS BROOKLYN!

1. All-Star BBQ

Sunday, Sept 13 | 12 noon – 5pm | 50 Kent Ave., Williamsburg

BBQ sampling feast with a live DJ set by Questlove. Expect to mix and mingle with top chefs and their artist/actor/musician chef-collaborators — like George Takei, Lea DeLaria, Alex Stupak, Heems, Matty Matheson, Jarobi White, Chef Roblé and more — while dining on their brilliant, delicious BBQ creations!

Beer provided by Blue Point Brewing Company. Wines at the BBQ provided by Dark Horse Wine. Discover the unexpected with Dark Horse Wine. Sample a variety of uniquely bold wines including Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Big Red Blend and Chardonnay.

2. Mother of Pearl Exclusive Dinner

Saturday, Sept 12 | 6pm – 9pm | Biba Williamsburg

An intimate night of Island Creek oysters and sparkling wine followed by a multi-course dinner from Leah Cohen (Pig & Khao), Dan Holzman (The Meatball Shlop), Jacob Rosette (Dinner Lab) and Agatha Kulaga & Erin Patinkin (Ovenly).

3. Questlove & Dominique Ansel’s Sweet Thinking: A Dessert Party

Friday, Sept 11 | 9pm – midnight | McCarren Hotel & Pool Rooftop

Join Questlove and Dominique Ansel on the opening night of Taste Talks at an exclusive roof-top party, with an original DJ set by Questlove and seven extraordinary desserts from the master of pastry himself!

4. Taste Talks Conference

Saturday, Sept 12 | Throughout the Day | Williamsburg

Join leading minds and creators in the world of food and drink — like Sam Sifton, Adam Rapoport, Dominique Ansel, Merrill Stubbs, Matty Matheson and many more — for a day-long series of panels, discussions, demos, tastings and screenings to explore the future of taste.

5. Closing Night Chef’s Party

Sunday, Sept 13 | 7pm – 10pm | Fitzcarraldo Williamsburg

After feasting on dishes at the All-Star BBQ, head on over to an intimate post-party to relax and mingle with the chefs over complimentary drinks and bites!

