Meet one hundred of the most talented fine craft makers in the country and shop for outstanding handmade goods at the new CraftBrooklyn this weekend. The participating emerging artists and seasoned makers take small businesses to the next level by creating unique and innovative objects. You’ll be able to find one-of-a-kind and limited edition creations of contemporary ceramics, furniture, fashion, jewelry, steel sculpture, blown glass, home furnishings, painting, photography, and more.

CraftBrooklyn is brought to you by Artrider, producers of many of the top craft festivals in the Northeast. The event takes place at the Brooklyn Expo Center—home to many of Brooklyn’s hottest arts and food events.

The Brooklyn Collage Collective will display and sell the work of their members while also hosting a live collage event. The collaborative piece will be raffled off after the show with all proceeds benefiting CERF+ (the Craft Emergency Relief Fund plus Artists’ Emergency Resources).

For you foodies, there will also be gourmet foods and beverages for creative holiday gifting, such as chocolates from Oliver Kita Chocolate, bourbon aged maple syrup from Dorset Maple Reserve, ginger elixirs from ImmuneSchein, and fruit and chocolate tarts from Dutch Desserts.

A special preview party will be held on Friday, December 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering shoppers the chance to have first dibs on goods. Helping to set the mood will be DJ Supertouch and complimentary beverages from Captain Lawrence Brewing and Hillrock Estate Distillery.

CraftBrooklyn will be open on Friday, December 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, December 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10. Children under 16 get in for free, and seniors 62 and over pay $9.

Click here for a list of the makers that will be showing at Brooklyn’s most unique art and holiday shopping experience. And be sure to check out some of the fun things that will be going on all weekend at CraftBrooklyn!